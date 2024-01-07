Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,844 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 0.7% of Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.44.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $145.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.13. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $155.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $65,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,642,995.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $65,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,642,995.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,458,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,329 shares of company stock valued at $9,329,333 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.