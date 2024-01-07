Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) COO Thomas Netzer Sells 6,909 Shares

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) COO Thomas Netzer sold 6,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $381,791.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 143,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,910,358.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thomas Netzer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wayfair alerts:

On Monday, December 18th, Thomas Netzer sold 982 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $61,738.34.

Wayfair Trading Down 1.6 %

W opened at $55.36 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $90.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayfair

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Wayfair by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on W shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Wayfair in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Wayfair from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Wayfair in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Wayfair from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Wayfair from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.66.

Read Our Latest Research Report on W

Wayfair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.