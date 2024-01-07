Wendell David Associates Inc. Has $561,000 Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,289 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 135 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,266,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,442 shares of company stock valued at $37,710,302 over the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on NVIDIA from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.26.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $490.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 64.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $140.34 and a 52 week high of $505.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $476.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $455.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.11%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

