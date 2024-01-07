Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Position Cut by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. trimmed its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.31.

Shares of WSM opened at $196.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.61. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.44 and a 1-year high of $209.27.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 59.65% and a net margin of 11.99%. On average, research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 24.98%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 1,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $271,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,554,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 1,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $271,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,554,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $349,808.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,319 shares of company stock worth $4,400,492. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

