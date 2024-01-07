WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 27.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,699 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in WNS were worth $6,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WNS. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in WNS in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WNS in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 31.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 83.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of WNS in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WNS opened at $61.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $51.84 and a fifty-two week high of $94.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. WNS had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The company had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WNS will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of WNS in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of WNS in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.20.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

