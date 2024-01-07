Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 172,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,592 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $9,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Xcel Energy by 3.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 134,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 47,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 308,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,680,000 after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,574,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ XEL opened at $63.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.73 and a 52 week high of $72.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.30.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.36.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

