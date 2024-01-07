Xponance Inc. Boosts Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 9.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth $191,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the first quarter worth $224,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the first quarter worth $383,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in FMC by 872,245.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 174,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,955,000 after purchasing an additional 174,449 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert C. Pallash purchased 3,845 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.48 per share, for a total transaction of $201,785.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,871 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of FMC from $107.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of FMC from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.76.

FMC Stock Up 0.8 %

FMC opened at $60.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.89. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $49.49 and a 1-year high of $133.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.54 and a 200-day moving average of $73.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $981.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.03%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

