Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Etsy by 320.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 8,579 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Etsy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $649,060.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,696.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of ETSY opened at $75.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.16. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.20 and a 52-week high of $149.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 2.06.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 71.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $636.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.75 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ETSY. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Etsy from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Etsy from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Etsy in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Etsy from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Etsy from $96.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ETSY

Etsy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.