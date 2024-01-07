Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,799 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 22,779 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,875 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 44,148 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 10.8% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNPR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks

In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $25,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,491.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $25,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,491.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $149,623.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 879,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,682,511.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,136 shares of company stock worth $1,416,386. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

JNPR opened at $29.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.36. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $34.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.94.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Equities analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.