Xponance Inc. Buys 273 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Globe Life by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,186 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Globe Life by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,079,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,235,000 after buying an additional 1,401,828 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth about $112,989,000. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Globe Life by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,287,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,705,000 after buying an additional 797,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Globe Life by 1,085.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 834,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after buying an additional 764,390 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Insider Activity at Globe Life

In related news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $282,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Globe Life news, Director Jane Buchan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,995,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $282,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,354 shares of company stock worth $10,269,776. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Globe Life from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GL

Globe Life Stock Up 0.0 %

Globe Life stock opened at $122.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.27 and its 200-day moving average is $114.52. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.23 and a fifty-two week high of $125.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.64%.

Globe Life Profile

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.