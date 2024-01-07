Xponance Inc. Buys 4,925 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 105,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 48.8% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,591,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,546,000 after purchasing an additional 850,003 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 61.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,496,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,181,000 after acquiring an additional 571,333 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 65.6% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 855,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,406,000 after acquiring an additional 339,113 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 15.6% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,774,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,298,000 after acquiring an additional 239,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.1% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 22,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:HST opened at $19.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average of $17.01. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $20.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous None dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HST shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Insider Activity at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CFO Sourav Ghosh sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $237,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,095.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $231,493.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,758,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,892,330.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sourav Ghosh sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $237,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,801 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,095.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,219 shares of company stock worth $844,318 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

