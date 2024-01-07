Xponance Inc. Buys 562 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMN. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,161,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $350,941,000 after purchasing an additional 64,362 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,507,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,362,000 after purchasing an additional 44,183 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,212,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,250,000 after acquiring an additional 18,804 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,885,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,996,000 after acquiring an additional 296,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,507,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,228,000 after acquiring an additional 362,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $99.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.69.

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 1.0 %

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $89.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $68.89 and a 52 week high of $92.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.70. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.53.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 66.26%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.