Xponance Inc. Cuts Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 108.9% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $434,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,047.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,204,348.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $434,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,047.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,229,100 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 1.1 %

MGM opened at $44.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $34.12 and a 1-year high of $51.35. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.91.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

