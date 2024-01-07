Xponance Inc. Has $1.42 Million Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 107,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter worth approximately $2,303,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 10.7% during the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 21.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 608,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 108,549 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on KeyCorp from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.03.

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $14.64 on Friday. KeyCorp has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.47.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 66.13%.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In other news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $192,300.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at $264,659.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

