Xponance Inc. Has $1.48 Million Stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Equitable by 18.2% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Equitable by 0.8% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 85,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Equitable by 128.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Equitable by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its position in shares of Equitable by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 336,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,564,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Equitable

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $1,984,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,152,398.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Nick Lane sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,299,095.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $1,984,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 639,625 shares in the company, valued at $21,152,398.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,845 shares of company stock worth $2,723,333 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on EQH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Equitable from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Equitable from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.38.

Equitable Price Performance

EQH opened at $33.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.79. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.89 and a 1 year high of $34.80.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Equitable’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Equitable’s payout ratio is 26.51%.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

