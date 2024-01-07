Xponance Inc. Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REG. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 32,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $65.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $68.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.19.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 125.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus raised shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.71.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

