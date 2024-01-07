Xponance Inc. Has $1.60 Million Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Mosaic by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Mosaic by 3,186.4% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank increased its holdings in Mosaic by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MOS. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Mosaic from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Mosaic from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays raised Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.35.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $35.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.52 and its 200 day moving average is $36.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $57.46.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.54%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

