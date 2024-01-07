Xponance Inc. Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,659 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BWA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 25.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,458,000 after acquiring an additional 74,902 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 86.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 12,257 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $44.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.91.

BorgWarner Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $34.99 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.63 and a 12-month high of $51.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.36.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. On average, research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 14.19%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Further Reading

