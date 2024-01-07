Xponance Inc. Increases Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 94,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 22,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $777,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 606,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $1,049,104.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,671,083.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $1,049,104.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,671,083.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $831,836.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,831 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,650.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on HSIC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.25.

Henry Schein Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $73.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.01 and a 12-month high of $89.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.96.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

See Also

