Xponance Inc. Lowers Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Xponance Inc. decreased its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 500.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 150.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $184.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.10. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.13 and a 1-year high of $208.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Landstar System had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.85%.

LSTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Landstar System from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Landstar System from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Landstar System from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Stephens lowered their price target on Landstar System from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.00.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

