Xponance Inc. Purchases 240 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 391.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. American Trust increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 14.6% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 2,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the second quarter valued at about $409,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 49.2% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 657,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,067,000 after acquiring an additional 216,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 91,166.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,613,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $470,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608,477 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Qorvo news, Director Walden C. Rhines bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.19 per share, for a total transaction of $465,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,257,242.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $1,033,877.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,551.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walden C. Rhines bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $93.19 per share, for a total transaction of $465,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,257,242.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QRVO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.11.

Qorvo Trading Up 0.1 %

Qorvo stock opened at $103.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.62 and a 12 month high of $114.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.79. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of -103.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.54.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.50. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

