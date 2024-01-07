Xponance Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWV. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 423.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after buying an additional 21,657 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,656,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $268.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $219.06 and a 12-month high of $275.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.67.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

