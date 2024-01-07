Xponance Inc. Reduces Stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,163,000 after purchasing an additional 275,725 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 21.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $12,609,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,666,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,137,039.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $12,609,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,666,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,137,039.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David E. Weigand sold 16,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.60, for a total transaction of $4,011,571.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,880 shares of company stock valued at $23,217,307 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $292.13 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.02 and a 52-week high of $357.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $278.49 and a 200-day moving average of $275.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($0.22). Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

SMCI has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.38.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

