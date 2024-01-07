Xponance Inc. Sells 191 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Xponance Inc. decreased its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Medpace by 12.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,338,000 after purchasing an additional 294,103 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,927,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medpace by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 450,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,784,000 after purchasing an additional 228,001 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Medpace by 47.9% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 651,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,520,000 after purchasing an additional 211,011 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,977,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medpace news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total value of $3,160,422.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,361.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Medpace news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total value of $3,160,422.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,361.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.42, for a total transaction of $9,352,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,856,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,975,918.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,391 shares of company stock valued at $58,708,131 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MEDP has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $270.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Medpace Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $294.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $284.53 and a 200 day moving average of $262.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 1.33. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.00 and a 12 month high of $317.57.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. Medpace had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 68.48%. The company had revenue of $492.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

