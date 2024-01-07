Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CFO Todd Mcelhatton Sells 41,692 Shares

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 41,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $348,545.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 238,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,992,898.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Todd Mcelhatton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 10th, Todd Mcelhatton sold 10,000 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $79,600.00.

On Friday, October 6th, Todd Mcelhatton sold 23,168 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $184,880.64.

Zuora Stock Performance

ZUO opened at $8.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.16. Zuora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $12.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Zuora had a negative net margin of 18.68% and a negative return on equity of 64.62%. The firm had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZUO shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

Institutional Trading of Zuora

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Zuora during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Zuora by 94.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

