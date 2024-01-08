13,073 Shares in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Bought by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TLRY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 94,250.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,357,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,598,000 after acquiring an additional 9,347,713 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at $6,586,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Tilray in the second quarter valued at $2,212,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tilray by 37.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,324,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 634,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merlin Capital LLC bought a new position in Tilray in the second quarter valued at $1,869,000. 8.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Tilray from $2.00 to $2.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.83.

Shares of TLRY opened at $2.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average of $2.12. Tilray Inc has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

