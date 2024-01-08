15,044 Shares in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Acquired by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRCC. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Monroe Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $909,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Monroe Capital by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 187,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 101,494 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Monroe Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $751,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Monroe Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $517,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Monroe Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $509,000. 18.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monroe Capital Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRCC opened at $7.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. Monroe Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $8.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.50. The stock has a market cap of $157.32 million, a P/E ratio of 45.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Monroe Capital Announces Dividend

Monroe Capital ( NASDAQ:MRCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Monroe Capital had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $15.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monroe Capital Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 625.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monroe Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

