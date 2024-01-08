Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,967 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 5.4% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Talbot Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,023.4% in the 3rd quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 177,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,354,000 after acquiring an additional 161,356 shares during the period. Fundamentum LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 21,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,603,000 after buying an additional 21,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 171,652 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,632,000 after buying an additional 14,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,390.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,219 shares of company stock valued at $22,784,663 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.93.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG stock opened at $137.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.57 and a 12-month high of $143.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.56.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

