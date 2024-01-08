Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 47.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,077 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $411,000. Westshore Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 31.2% during the second quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.0% during the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $237,000. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.93.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $137.39 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.57 and a fifty-two week high of $143.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,219 shares of company stock valued at $22,784,663 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.