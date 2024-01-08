Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by HTG Investment Advisors Inc.

HTG Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. HTG Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total value of $3,152,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,422,691 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $339,443,236.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,219 shares of company stock valued at $22,784,663. Insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $137.39 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.57 and a 12-month high of $143.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.56.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.93.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

