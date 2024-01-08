American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Performance

American Water Works stock opened at $131.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.69. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.25 and a 1-year high of $162.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.65.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AWK. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 3,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $130.20 per share, with a total value of $492,937.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,161.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

