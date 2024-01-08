Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,485 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,264 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 7.8% of Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parker Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.9% during the third quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $181.18 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.89 and a 52-week high of $199.62. The company has a market cap of $2.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.49.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded Apple from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,795.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at $55,365,688.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,767 shares of company stock valued at $25,248,740. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

