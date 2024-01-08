Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Boosted by Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,013 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 5.3% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parker Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC increased its position in Apple by 0.9% during the third quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.67.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $181.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.89 and a 52 week high of $199.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at $55,365,688.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at $55,365,688.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,767 shares of company stock worth $25,248,740 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

