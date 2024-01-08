Arlington Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Arlington Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,934 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.2% of Arlington Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Visa by 107,990.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,998,628,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $474,634,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,779,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,912,205 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $30,139,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070,682 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,133,003 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,605,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Visa by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,239,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,874,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,960 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,311 shares of company stock valued at $24,264,891 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.80.

Visa Stock Performance

V stock opened at $259.69 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.76 and a 1 year high of $263.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $252.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

