BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Stock Position Lifted by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,961 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 237.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 272,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 191,883 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 364,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 188,082 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 125,626 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 285,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 122,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $864,000. Institutional investors own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Stock Performance

BKN opened at $11.92 on Monday. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $13.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.04.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.057 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Stories

