BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lessened its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,588 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 62.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 37.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut BWX Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.38.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $75.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.75. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.47 and a 1 year high of $81.66.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.47 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 33.34% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.70%.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

