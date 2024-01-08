Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,520 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 98,001.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 714,378,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,536,144,000 after acquiring an additional 713,650,718 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth $770,945,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $474,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,966 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,483,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,520,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth $227,854,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.50.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $252.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $68.75 billion, a PE ratio of 72.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $264.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.78. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.20 and a fifty-two week high of $279.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Mark Adams sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $96,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,485.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 1,250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $318,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,770,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 400 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $96,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,250 shares of company stock worth $5,176,849 in the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

