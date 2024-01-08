Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Has $294,000 Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 318.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,099,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.3 %

XOM stock opened at $102.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $97.48 and a twelve month high of $120.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.84.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

