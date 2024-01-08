Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,517 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the third quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,013 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,977,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its holdings in Apple by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 39,486 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 187,406 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 92,104 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,769,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 131,806 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,566,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,383,795.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at $55,365,688.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,767 shares of company stock valued at $25,248,740. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $181.18 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.89 and a one year high of $199.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.