CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 98,156.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 220,922,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,830,686,000 after purchasing an additional 220,698,040 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth $255,749,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the first quarter worth $126,917,000. Harris Associates L P boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 9.6% in the second quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 14,735,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,532 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth $65,416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CBRE shares. UBS Group cut their target price on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the company from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total transaction of $81,427.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,108,513.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $87.05 on Monday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.63 and a fifty-two week high of $94.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.55 and a beta of 1.44.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. CBRE Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Stories

