Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,281 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Cognex were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CGNX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,651,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cognex by 99.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,119,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,834 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,564,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Cognex by 54.5% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,423,635 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $135,772,000 after purchasing an additional 854,971 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cognex by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,891,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $230,434,000 after purchasing an additional 526,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Cognex from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Cognex from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Cognex Stock Performance

Shares of CGNX opened at $37.85 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.59 and a beta of 1.52. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.28 and a fifty-two week high of $59.51.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $197.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.30 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 17.87%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.97%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

