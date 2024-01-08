Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stock Holdings Increased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $15,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 137,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,914,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.7% during the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 14,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 440.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 238,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,626,000 after acquiring an additional 194,149 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,745,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ stock opened at $247.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $238.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.92. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.45 and a 52 week high of $273.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $311.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Constellation Brands

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 136,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total value of $33,036,421.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 681,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,177,747.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.