Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 598,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,150,000 after acquiring an additional 40,494 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at $244,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.9% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 84,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,302.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 52.0% in the third quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 7,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 3.4 %

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $40.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.37. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $49.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.16.

Insider Activity

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 54.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.09 per share, with a total value of $330,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,082.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.09 per share, for a total transaction of $330,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,470 shares in the company, valued at $578,082.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $100,868.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,600.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

