Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 598,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,150,000 after buying an additional 40,494 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 84,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,302.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 7,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $40.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $49.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 54.95% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $15.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $326,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.75 per share, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,702.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $326,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,041.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Articles

