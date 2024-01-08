Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stock Position Trimmed by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,512 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.6% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 61,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 598,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,150,000 after purchasing an additional 40,494 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 84,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $40.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.37. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $49.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 54.95% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $15.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $326,772.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,392 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $100,868.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,600.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $326,772.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,392 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,041.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DAL. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.