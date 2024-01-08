DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 786,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 13,953 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $26,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $35.38 on Monday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.27 and a 1-year high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.15.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $947.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.21 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 10.91% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently -55.44%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to buy up to 16.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

XRAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barrington Research reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.89.

In other news, CFO Glenn Coleman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.70 per share, with a total value of $297,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,910.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

