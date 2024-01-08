DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 154,335 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,504 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $14,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in DexCom by 33.5% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 139.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in DexCom in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 400.0% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DXCM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other DexCom news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $77,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,709,106. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other DexCom news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $77,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,709,106. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven R. Altman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,804,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,021 shares of company stock valued at $1,401,145. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $123.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.23. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $139.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. DexCom had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The company had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

