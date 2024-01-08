Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $424,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE DLR opened at $130.83 on Monday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.33 and a 1-year high of $139.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a PE ratio of 45.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.50.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.04%.

DLR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

