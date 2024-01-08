Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 16.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,716,000 after acquiring an additional 158,844 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 8.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 76.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 133,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,763,000 after purchasing an additional 57,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ES stock opened at $62.07 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.58. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $86.84.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.84%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

