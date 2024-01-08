Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 104,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.5% of 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 720.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on XOM. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.84.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $102.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $406.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $97.48 and a twelve month high of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.45 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

